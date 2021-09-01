About 200 Ukrainians Request Evacuation From Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

About 200 Ukrainian citizens who remain in Afghanistan after the evacuation deadline expired, have appealed to be removed from the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) About 200 Ukrainian citizens who remain in Afghanistan after the evacuation deadline expired, have appealed to be removed from the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that Ukraine would not stop evacuation from Afghanistan after August 31, and that new routes would be explored, after a new surge in evacuation requests was registered by the Ukrainian embassy.

"As of August 31, some 200 more Ukrainians are requesting evacuation from Afghanistan. Four countries have also asked for Ukraine's assistance in the evacuation of their citizens," Kuleba said, as quoted by Ukraine's Hromadske channel.

Although the number of those expecting evacuation is constantly changing, no one will be left behind, the minister added.

When asked whether Ukraine's help in getting foreign nationals from Afghanistan could be used as a geopolitical advantage, Kuleba responded that Kiev is just "doing its job," and "our partners appreciate that."

Since the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul in mid-August, Ukraine has evacuated over 600 people from the Central Asian country.