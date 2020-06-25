UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 20,000 Employees Of UK Airports Face Dismissal Due To COVID-19 Crisis - Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:03 AM

About 20,000 Employees of UK Airports Face Dismissal Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Association

About 20,000 employees of airports across the United Kingdom may lose their jobs due to reduced air traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UK Airport Operators Association (AOA) said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) About 20,000 employees of airports across the United Kingdom may lose their jobs due to reduced air traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UK Airport Operators Association (AOA) said on Wednesday.

"AOA analysis of its member airports suggests that up to 20,000 jobs are now at risk at airport operators, as the full effects of the pandemic on the global airline community begin to be felt. Future airline scheduling and passenger numbers are forecasted to be significantly lower year-on-year," the AOA said in a press release.

According to the AOA, since airports operators directly employ a small proportion of airport staff and many other jobs are supported by activity linked to UK airports, the total potential job losses may exceed 110,000.

Within the context, the association called on the UK government to take robust action to support the country's aviation sector hit by the pandemic. In particular, the AOA proposed to suspend Air Passenger Duty for at least six months, review and repeal the current quarantine policy, and fund the aviation sector's regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, for the 2020-2021 charging period, among other measures.

Related Topics

Job Traffic United Kingdom May Government Jobs Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

51 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.