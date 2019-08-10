UrduPoint.com
About 20,000 Join Authorized Rally In Central Moscow On Saturday - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:19 PM

About 20,000 Join Authorized Rally in Central Moscow on Saturday - Police

Around 20,000 people have gathered for an authorized rally in the heart of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Around 20,000 people have gathered for an authorized rally in the heart of Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on Saturday.

"About 20,000 people are attending the event on Academician Sakharov Avenue," the Moscow police said in a statement.

The police added that there were no violations of public order during the demonstration.

Earlier in the day, the police said that it was notified by the organizers of the rally about the provocations planned by opposition figures at the demonstration.

The protests have been going on since mid-July in the Russian capital. They were hosted by opposition figures who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council scheduled for September 8.

The previous rallies were unauthorized by the Moscow authorities. The protests resulted in the detentions of hundreds of protesters. Most of them were released later. Some of the organizers of the protest were arrested till late September.

