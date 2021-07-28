About 20Mln Russians Received Both Shots of Sputnik V - Public Health Chief

About 20 million Russians went through the full cycle of vaccination against the coronavirus with Sputnik V vaccine, about 1 million with EpiVacCorona, and about 300,000 with CoviVac, chief public health official Anna Popova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) About 20 million Russians went through the full cycle of vaccination against the coronavirus with Sputnik V vaccine, about 1 million with EpiVacCorona, and about 300,000 with CoviVac, chief public health official Anna Popova said on Wednesday.

"Today, according to statistics, we have already vaccinated a huge number of people.

The full vaccination cycle was completed by Sputnik [V], about 20 million. The full vaccination cycle with EpiVacCorona is about a million and the full vaccination cycle with the vaccine made by the Chumakov Institute is about 300,000," she said.

Among those vaccinated against the coronavirus with two components of the vaccine, only 0.7-0.8% get sick, Popova said.

The number of coronavirus cases was down 4.5% week-on-week, a clear decline was seen in 10 regions, she said.