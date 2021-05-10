About 21.5Mln People in Russia Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Putin

More than 21 million people in Russia have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

"We have 21.5 million people who have already been vaccinated, the results are very good throughout the country," Putin told Russiya-24 broadcaster.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that some 9.4 million Russians, or 6% of the population, were administered both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 13.4 million people have so far received their first dose.