About 21.5Mln People In Russia Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

About 21.5Mln People in Russia Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Putin

More than 21 million people in Russia have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) More than 21 million people in Russia have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday,

"We have 21.5 million people who have already been vaccinated, the results are very good throughout the country," Putin told Russiya-24 broadcaster.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that some 9.4 million Russians, or 6% of the population, were administered both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 13.4 million people have so far received their first dose.

