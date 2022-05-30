UrduPoint.com

About 2,300 Ex-Azovstal Militants Currently In DPR Custody - DPR Justice Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 07:06 PM

About 2,300 Ex-Azovstal Militants Currently in DPR Custody - DPR Justice Minister

About 2,300 Ukrainian militants detained after surrendering and exiting their stronghold in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are currently in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR Minister of Justice Yuri Sirovatko said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) About 2,300 Ukrainian militants detained after surrendering and exiting their stronghold in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are currently in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR Minister of Justice Yuri Sirovatko said on Monday.

"All military prisoners remain in the DPR territory... Specifically, we have about 2,300 prisoners from Azovstal," Sirovatko told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He added that they are treated no different than any other military prisoner and that investigators are working with them.

The Russian forces gained the full control of the Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol on May 20 after nearly three months of fierce resistance. A total of 2,439 fighters from the Azov battalion and Ukrainian soldiers laid down their arms and surrendered. On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate the release of about 2,500 ex-Azovstal militants.

Related Topics

Militants Prisoner Russia German Vladimir Putin Mariupol Donetsk May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Senate passes 'International Institute of Science, ..

Senate passes 'International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 202 ..

1 minute ago
 Vietnam's CPI up 2.25 pct in 5 months

Vietnam's CPI up 2.25 pct in 5 months

1 minute ago
 Workshop on 'Philosophy & Techniques for Quantitat ..

Workshop on 'Philosophy & Techniques for Quantitative Research' concludes at Fat ..

1 minute ago
 Seven arrested as police swoop down on drug peddle ..

Seven arrested as police swoop down on drug peddlers

4 minutes ago
 EU envoy indicates extension of GSP+ to Pakistan

EU envoy indicates extension of GSP+ to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 DG FDE instructs PWD to complete buildings of new ..

DG FDE instructs PWD to complete buildings of new colleges in one month

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.