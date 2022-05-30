About 2,300 Ex-Azovstal Militants Currently in DPR Custody - DPR Justice Minister

About 2,300 Ukrainian militants detained after surrendering and exiting their stronghold in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are currently in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR Minister of Justice Yuri Sirovatko said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) About 2,300 Ukrainian militants detained after surrendering and exiting their stronghold in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are currently in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR Minister of Justice Yuri Sirovatko said on Monday.

"All military prisoners remain in the DPR territory... Specifically, we have about 2,300 prisoners from Azovstal," Sirovatko told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He added that they are treated no different than any other military prisoner and that investigators are working with them.

The Russian forces gained the full control of the Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol on May 20 after nearly three months of fierce resistance. A total of 2,439 fighters from the Azov battalion and Ukrainian soldiers laid down their arms and surrendered. On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate the release of about 2,500 ex-Azovstal militants.