UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 240 Yemenis Freed In Swap For US Hostages, Arrive In Sanaa - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

About 240 Yemenis Freed in Swap for US Hostages, Arrive in Sanaa - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) About 240 Houthi rebel movement's loyalists arrived on Wednesday in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa after being exchanged for two US hostages, Almasirah broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, citing an official, most of the people who returned from Oman were injured. The broadcaster added that all of them went to Oman before the start of peace talks in Stockholm, however, the United Nations was unable to ensure their return to Yemen.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Houthi rebels in Yemen released two US nationals in exchange for more than 200 of the rebel group's loyalists who had been stranded in Oman. The deal secured freedom for Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker who was held hostage by the Houthis for about three years, and Mikael Gidada, a businessman who was held for about a year.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. The situation became complicated when the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 and began carrying out hostilities against Houthis in its support for Yemen's legitimate authorities.

In December 2018, the belligerents signed a UN-sponsored peace accord in Sweden to ease tensions in the war-torn nation, under which the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah including the exchange of around 15,000 individuals and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Exchange Yemen Oman Stockholm Al Hudaydah Sanaa Sweden December 2015 2018 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

2 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

3 hours ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.