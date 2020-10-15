About 240 Yemenis Freed in Swap for US Hostages, Arrive in Sanaa - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) About 240 Houthi rebel movement's loyalists arrived on Wednesday in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa after being exchanged for two US hostages, Almasirah broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, citing an official, most of the people who returned from Oman were injured. The broadcaster added that all of them went to Oman before the start of peace talks in Stockholm, however, the United Nations was unable to ensure their return to Yemen.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Houthi rebels in Yemen released two US nationals in exchange for more than 200 of the rebel group's loyalists who had been stranded in Oman. The deal secured freedom for Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker who was held hostage by the Houthis for about three years, and Mikael Gidada, a businessman who was held for about a year.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. The situation became complicated when the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 and began carrying out hostilities against Houthis in its support for Yemen's legitimate authorities.

In December 2018, the belligerents signed a UN-sponsored peace accord in Sweden to ease tensions in the war-torn nation, under which the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah including the exchange of around 15,000 individuals and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.