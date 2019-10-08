About 24,000 Tourists Visit Saudi Arabia Since Issue of Travel Visas

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Some 24,000 tourists visited Saudi Arabia in the first 10 days since the beginning of the issuance of tourist visas for citizens of 49 countries, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Almost 24,000 tourists received visas on arrival at airports for the first ten days. The largest number of tourists came to the kingdom from China - 7,391, the UK - 6,159 and the United States - 2,132," the ministry said in its Twitter blog.

According to the ministry, a total of 484 Russian tourists visited the country during this period.

In September, Riyadh launched visas for tourists for the first time ever, allowing citizens of 49 countries, including Russia, to obtain one-year multiple-entry visas, both electronic or on arrival.

The historic move is expected to boost the country's GDP by 7 percent to 10 percent, and lessen its dependence on oil ” both of these objectives are set in the Vision 2030 program.

Saudi Arabia expects that the new visa program will create up to 1 million new jobs by 2030, increase capacities of Saudi airports by 150 million new passengers per year and require 500,000 more hotel rooms across the country in the coming decade.