About 24,000 Workers of British Airways Secure Pay Raise of Over 13% - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) About 24,000 workers of British Airways managed to secure a pay increase by over 13% amid frequent strikes of employees of the United Kingdom's main airports, UK trade union Unite said on Friday.

"Unite, the UK's leading union, has secured a significant pay increase for around 24,000 staff employed by British Airways," it said in a statement.

The workers, excluding pilots and management, will receive a pay raise by 13.1% over an 18-month period as well as a one-time payment of 1,000 Pounds sterling ($1,274), the trade union said.

These proposals were put to vote and supported by an overwhelming majority of the union members, Unite said.

On Tuesday, Unite said that workers of Birmingham International Airport responsible for aircraft fueling would start an indefinite strike action due to low pay.

In addition, about 1,000 workers of Gatwick Airport intended to go on strike from August 4-8, but canceled the protest action after receiving, and accepting, an offer of pay raise.

Last year, British Airways' employees planned to strike out at London's Heathrow Airport, although later canceled the demonstration after they were offered a pay raise of 8%.

The UK has seen a series of strikes over the past months, as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports as well as lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.