About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution in Belgium Pending FDA Approval - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) An estimated 2.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ready for distribution in Belgium await safety clearance from the US food and Drug Administration, the Brussels Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the batch is part of the 30 million doses blocked from distribution in Europe as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) waits for a report from the FDA by the end of the week. The FDA report is expected to ascertain whether or not the vaccines were manufactured in a safe way.

Some weeks ago, during inspection by a subcontractor of Johnson & Johnson in Baltimore, it was discovered that some elements of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been exchanged with AstraZeneca.

Three lots came to Europe, of which one appeared to be safe and two are still under investigation by the EMA to determine if the American company will need to take more stringent measures.

Presently, the FDA is investigating the compliance of the previous vaccines from the company with standard procedures. The outcome of the investigation will decide the release or retention of the batches in the EU.

Earlier, Belgium had planned to give every adult their first dose by July 11. The plan, however, may be jeopardized if the doses fail to be approved. If the country cannot use the contaminated doses, it will attain only 85% vaccination by this period.