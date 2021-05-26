UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution In Belgium Pending FDA Approval - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:49 PM

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution in Belgium Pending FDA Approval - Reports

An estimated 2.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ready for distribution in Belgium await safety clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration, the Brussels Times reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) An estimated 2.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ready for distribution in Belgium await safety clearance from the US food and Drug Administration, the Brussels Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the batch is part of the 30 million doses blocked from distribution in Europe as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) waits for a report from the FDA by the end of the week. The FDA report is expected to ascertain whether or not the vaccines were manufactured in a safe way.

Some weeks ago, during inspection by a subcontractor of Johnson & Johnson in Baltimore, it was discovered that some elements of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been exchanged with AstraZeneca.

Three lots came to Europe, of which one appeared to be safe and two are still under investigation by the EMA to determine if the American company will need to take more stringent measures.

Presently, the FDA is investigating the compliance of the previous vaccines from the company with standard procedures. The outcome of the investigation will decide the release or retention of the batches in the EU.

Earlier, Belgium had planned to give every adult their first dose by July 11. The plan, however, may be jeopardized if the doses fail to be approved. If the country cannot use the contaminated doses, it will attain only 85% vaccination by this period.

Related Topics

Europe Company Brussels Baltimore Belgium May July From Million

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech ..

2 minutes ago

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch judges in 'emotional' visit to MH17 plane wr ..

2 minutes ago

Assad dismisses critics as Syria votes to extend h ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.