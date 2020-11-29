UrduPoint.com
About 250 People Detained During Opposition Protests In Minsk - City Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) About 250 people have been detained during unauthorized opposition protests in the Belarusian capital on Sunday, the Minsk City Executive Committee said.

On Sunday, the opposition held a new series of its regular post-election rallies in Minsk and other cities across the country.

"About 250 citizens have been detained for violating the legislation on mass events on the territory of Minsk," the authority said in a statement, adding that the participants were repeatedly warned about the inadmissibility of illegal actions.

