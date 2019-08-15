UrduPoint.com
About 250 Refugees Left Syria's Rukban Camp - Russian Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

ALWAHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) About 250 people from Rukban refugee camp in southeastern Syria were taken to a transit point in the town of Alwaha in a difficult condition, Fedor Efremov, the head of the operational department of the Russian Reconciliation Center, said.

"Today, seven buses, 22 trucks with belongings left the Rukban camp. The total number of refugees is about 250 people, their condition is very difficult," Efremov told reporters.

The refugees were first taken to Alwaha, where they received medical aid, and then sent to Homs.

Rukban camp lies inside a US-controlled zone surrounding a US military base in At-Tanf.

