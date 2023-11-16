Open Menu

About 250 Rohingya Refugees Reach Indonesia's West On Decrepit Boat

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 06:33 PM

About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west on decrepit boat

About 250 desperate Rohingya refugees reached western Indonesia on a decrepit, overcrowded wooden boat Thursday, bringing the total number reported by local officials to have arrived this week to nearly 600

Bireuen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) About 250 desperate Rohingya refugees reached western Indonesia on a decrepit, overcrowded wooden boat Thursday, bringing the total number reported by local officials to have arrived this week to nearly 600.

The boat holding the members of the persecuted Myanmar minority, many barefoot and some pleading for help, sat just off the coast in the archipelago nation's Aceh province.

Some made a dash for shore after residents refused to let them land, collapsing to the sand and begging for the vessel's exhausted passengers to be allowed to disembark.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Men, women, children and babies could be seen looking to shore as angry locals told them not to land the boat, which some on board said had sailed from Bangladesh.

Young men on board held their arms out in exasperation as the open-topped boat listed to one side through overcrowding.

The local Acehnese delivered food to the boat in the hope those on board would decide to move on, according to Mukhtaruddin, village head of Pulo Pineung Meunasah.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Minority Young Indonesia Myanmar Malaysia Turkish Lira Women Muslim From Refugee

Recent Stories

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

2 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

15 seconds ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

16 seconds ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

18 seconds ago
 GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girl ..

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

19 seconds ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

21 seconds ago
FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Ab ..

FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Abhi Ltd

10 minutes ago
 PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant insta ..

PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant installation at PIMS hospital; dire ..

14 minutes ago
 Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

14 minutes ago
 Secretary mines orders implementing axle load mana ..

Secretary mines orders implementing axle load management

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs action against sale of polyth ..

Commissioner directs action against sale of polythene bags, encroachments

18 minutes ago
 UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready ..

UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready in 'days'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World