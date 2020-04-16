About 2,500 People Died of COVID-19 in US Within Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has risen by 2,494 to 28,364 people within the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 637,359.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 133,000 fatalities, according to the same university.