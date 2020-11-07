About 250,000 COVID-19 Patients Being Treated in Hospitals in Russia - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday that about 250,000 coronavirus patients were being treated in hospitals in Russia.

"Today, about 650,000 people [infected with the coronavirus] are on outpatient treatment, this is a global practice. And somewhere around 250,000 people are those who are in hospitals today," the minister said in an interview with Channel One.