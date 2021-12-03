UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:07 PM

About 25Mln People Subjected to Human Trafficking, Forced Labor Annually - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Some 25 million people fall victims to human trafficking and forced labor every year in a global criminal enterprise that earns crime syndicates profits of about $150 billion, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.

"An estimated 25 million people are subjected to human trafficking and forced labor which is responsible for an estimated $150 billion Dollars annually in illicit profits," the official said on Thursday. "It erodes the safety and health of our communities and transportation networks, the security of our borders, the strength of our economy and the rule of law.

The Biden administration will publish its updated National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking later in the day, the official said. The plan envisions 61 priority actions that will be taken over the years to come, the official added.

Among other tools, the revised plan will contain a broader range of non-criminal tools to fight human trafficking, including civil forfeiture actions, sanctions, travel restrictions and export controls, the official noted.

The new National Action Plan will update the previous one that was released in October 2020, according to the official.

