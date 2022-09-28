UrduPoint.com

About 26,000 People Laid Flowers To Honor Abe On Day Of State Funeral - Japanese Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM

About 26,000 People Laid Flowers to Honor Abe on Day of State Funeral - Japanese Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Almost 26,000 people placed flowers on altars to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the day of his state funeral, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Wednesday.

"Many people attended the state funeral (on Tuesday) from our country and from abroad. We tried to hold a ceremony that would address the grief and condolences of those present. I want to express gratitude to all participants. Up to 4,183 people attended the state funeral ceremony and 25,889 people came to the altars for citizens," Isozaki said at a press conference.

Abe's state funeral took place at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan Hall on Tuesday. Leaders of 34 countries and 14 former heads of state attended the funeral. Russia was represented by the presidential cultural cooperation envoy, Mikhail Shvydkoy, and Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (01:00-07:00 GMT), the altars were opened in the park near the Budokan for citizens, who wished to bring flowers and honor Abe's memory. People had to queue for about four hours to lay flowers at the altar.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime-minister, was in power from 2006-2007 and from 2012-2020. He was mortally wounded by shots fired by a 41-year-old man while giving a campaign speech for a colleague in the city of Nara on July 8. The politician was cremated and had a funeral at a buddhist temple on July 12.

The government's decision to hold a state funeral ceremony for Abe, the costs of which were fully covered from the state budget, was sharply criticized by opposition parties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budget Man Tokyo Nara Temple Japan July All From Government Cabinet Opposition P

Recent Stories

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

10 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

10 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.