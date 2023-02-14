About 26Mln People in Turkey, Syria Need Humanitarian Assistance After Earthquakes - WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Tuesday that about 26 million people in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Tuesday that about 26 million people in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance.

"The needs are huge and increasing by the hour. Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance," Kluge told a briefing.

The organization urges both the authorities and civil society to work together to ensure the cross-border delivery of humanitarian assistance between Turkey and Syria and within Syria itself, Kluge added.

He called the earthquake in Turkey the worst natural disaster in the European region in the last 100 years, the scale of which has yet to be assessed.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey reached almost 32,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.