About 270 Ukrainian Military Eliminated In Donetsk Direction In Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Published March 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

About 270 Ukrainian Military Eliminated in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) About 270 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On the Donetsk direction ... about 270 Ukrainian military were eliminated in the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev also lost about 210 servicemen in Kupyansk direction and the Krasnyi Lyman directions, the ministry added.

More Stories From World

