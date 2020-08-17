UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 30 Activists Arrested Over Civil Disobedience In Landmark Russian Hill Standoff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:36 PM

About 30 Activists Arrested Over Civil Disobedience in Landmark Russian Hill Standoff

About 30 people were arrested for civil disobedience in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic in a two-day standoff over mining at a natural landmark site, the republic's human rights ombudswoman, Zulfira Gaisina, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) About 30 people were arrested for civil disobedience in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic in a two-day standoff over mining at a natural landmark site, the republic's human rights ombudswoman, Zulfira Gaisina, told Sputnik on Monday.

Local residents and environmental activists spent several days protesting near the Kushtau shihan, one of four unique limestone hills that symbolize the central Russian republic, against the Bashkir Soda Company (BSC) mining in the area. The head of the republic, Radi Khabirov, promised that all the work on the mountain would be suspended until a compromise is found.

"There is information that the Ishimbay City Court has already levied several administrative protocols in relation to those detained on Kushtau, about 30 of them were arrested from one day to 15 days," Gaisina told Sputnik, adding that they were charged with disobeying law enforcement officers.

Images circulated by local media show civilians forming a human chain pitted against land-working vehicles and police officers.

The four shihans in the Republic of Bashkortostan are part of ancient ocean reefs and are made of limestone. Very little is left of one of the shihans Shakhtau which the soda company has been developing for decades. The limestone reserves there will run out soon and the BSC is looking for a replacement. The company said in the past that Tratau would be the best fit, but that shihan is protected under environmental law. The regional authorities suggested Kushtau to the company and made the remaining two shihans part of a nature reserve. However, the environmental activists were not ready to give up any of the hills.

Many people who live in the region and elsewhere in Russia consider shihans to be signature landmarks of Bashkortostan. According to some scientists, the Bashkirs used to consider these hills sacred. Meanwhile, biologists point to the richness of the flora and fauna of the shihans.

Related Topics

Police Russia Company Vehicles SITE Media All From Best Court

Recent Stories

Sputnik Lecture at India's Sharda University Focus ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Artist Hermann Nitsch Donates 3 Paintings ..

2 minutes ago

Our priorities are the development of a digital ec ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Exchange Will Start Trading in 19 US Stocks ..

4 minutes ago

Norwegian Police Arrest Man for Providing State Se ..

4 minutes ago

Iranian Lawmaker Flags Project of Withdrawal From ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.