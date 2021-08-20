About 30 Afghans Remain Blocked at Belarusian-Polish Border - Sputnik Correspondent

UrduPoint.com

USNARZ GORNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Several dozens of Afghan illegal migrants are still blocked at the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The migrants, mostly young men, are sitting on the bare ground, having only one tent. Although border guards from both sides will not give them anything, human rights defenders managed to pass some food and water on Thursday. According to the Polish border guard service, all the migrants are Afghans.

The Polish side claims the migrants are on Belarusian territory.

"Around 30 people are on Belarusian territory," a representative of the Polish border service, Katarzyna Zdanowicz, told Sputnik.

The Belarusian authorities allowed women and children to return to Belarus, Zdanowicz added.

On Wednesday, Poland announced that it was s tightening security on the border with Belarus due to the migrant influx. This comes almost two months after Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians.

Poland and neighboring Lithuania have accused Belarus of letting migrants cross the border to get into the European Union in retaliation for imposing sweeping economic sanctions against Minsk. The Belarusian president, in turn, argues that his government cannot afford to enhance border security because of the sanctions.

