About 30 Civilians Killed in Aleppo by Militants' Attacks in 3 Days -Reconciliation Center

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Illegal armed units continue to shell the Syrian city of Aleppo, leaving 28 civilians dead within the past three days, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

According to the reconciliation center, the attacks have also injured 56 people. The list of victims includes no servicemen.

Militants open fire every day from the rebel-controlled territories in the province of Idlib, the center added.

The situation in the province of Idlib - the last stronghold of militants in Syria - has escalated since December 19 when the Syrian army launched a new military operation in the area. On January 12, the ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.