About 30 Lawmakers in Hospitals Due to COVID-19 - Russian Lower House Speaker Volodin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Every third lawmaker has gone through the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 27 parliamentarians are in currently in hospitals due to this, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

On Tuesday, Volodin said that five lower house deputies had contracted the coronavirus again, 157 in total had had the disease or were in hospital due to COVID-19.

"The pandemic, which intervened in the life of all citizens, of course, changed the work of the State Duma too. Today, more than every third lawmaker has gone through the coronavirus infection. Twenty-seven are now in hospitals. Note: inside the Duma, only one deputy contracted the infection from his colleague who returned from a region," Volodin said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily.