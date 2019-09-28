UrduPoint.com
About 30 Leaders To Attend Funeral Ceremony Of Former French President Chirac - Reports

Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:03 PM

About 30 Leaders to Attend Funeral Ceremony of Former French President Chirac - Reports

Around 30 heads of state and government will participate in the funeral ceremony of former French President Jacques Chirac, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Around 30 heads of state and government will participate in the funeral ceremony of former French President Jacques Chirac, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Paris to take part in the ceremony.

Along with Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Charles Michel of Belgium, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will be among those who will join the memorial service.

Chirac passed away on Thursday at age 87, surrounded by his family. He will reportedly be buried near his daughter, who died in 2016, at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris. According to the French presidential office, a national memorial service will be held at the Invalides monument in Paris on Sunday.

