MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Malian army (FAM) has lost 29 servicemen as a result of a terrorist attack in the northeastern region of Mali, the military command said.

The attack took place on early Thursday, and initially media reported about two fatalities.

"The FAM positions were attacked in Gao. The number of victims is growing.

The attack left 29 FAM servicemen dead and five more injured," the army said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

The tensions have significantly de-escalated since then, however sporadic clashes are taking place so far.