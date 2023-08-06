Open Menu

About 30 Migrants Go Missing After Shipwreck South Of Sicily - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) About 30 migrants are missing after a shipwreck south of the Italian island of Lampedusa, while 59 passengers have been rescued, Italian media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the Italian coast guard assisted two migrant boats, which had left the Tunisian port of Sfax a few days earlier, Italian broadcaster Rainews24 reported, citing surviving migrants.

The first boat had 48 people on board, 45 of whom were rescued by Italian ships. Only 14 of the 42 passengers on the second boat survived, the migrants said.

The SkyTg24 broadcaster reported that 57 African migrants were rescued.

As of late June, more than 1,895 migrants had died trying to cross the Mediterranean, the Open Arms migrant rescue NGO said.

