About 30 Participants Of Unauthorized Protests Arrested In Minsk On Saturday - Police

About 30 Participants of Unauthorized Protests Arrested in Minsk on Saturday - Police

About 30 participants of unauthorized protests in the capital of Belarus have been arrested on Saturday, Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020)

Earlier in the day, students from several universities staged unauthorized protests in Minsk.

"As of now, about 30 people have been detained and taken to the territorial police departments," Ganusevich said.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.

The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election. After the election, Tikhanovskaya left for Lithuania, from where she initiated the creation of a coordination council for power transition.

The early days of the demonstrations in Belarus were marked by police violence. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

