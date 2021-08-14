About 30 People Dead After Earthquake in Haiti - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) At least 29 people lost they lives when the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, the civil defense agency of the Caribbean nation said Saturday.

"As of now, unfortunately, there are 29 dead," a representative of the agency said on air of the RTNH broadcaster.