About 30 People Dead After Earthquake In Haiti - Authorities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 11:01 PM
At least 29 people lost they lives when the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, the civil defense agency of the Caribbean nation said Saturday
"As of now, unfortunately, there are 29 dead," a representative of the agency said on air of the RTNH broadcaster.