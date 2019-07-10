UrduPoint.com
About 30 People Detained In Germany Over Suspected Sham Marriage Crimes - Reports

About 30 People Detained in Germany Over Suspected Sham Marriage Crimes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) German police conducted on Wednesday a massive operation, detaining around 30 people suspected of organizing sham marriages for migrants so that they could get a residence permit easier, local media reported.

The operation was held in Federal states of Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia and Saxony, including the city of Leipzig, the Bild newspaper reported. Some 500 law enforcement officers were involved in the operation.

During the operation police searched 39 facilities, where they found a lot of evidence, the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported.

The suspects reportedly provided their services primarily for Indian and Pakistani citizens. The services cost 15,000-22,000 Euros ($16,800-24,700).

