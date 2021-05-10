About 30 People Die in Shipwreck in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) At least 28 people drowned after a boat sunk in the Niger state in central Nigeria, the national NAN news agency said on Sunday, citing local authorities.

According to the news, the tragic incident occurred in Shiroro area in the eastern part of the state late Saturday.

The boat carrying about 100 passengers on board reportedly hit a tree stump and broke down.

The local emergency services rescued 65 people, 28 bodies were retrieved by the divers, at least seven people are still missing, NAN stated.

The rescue mission is still ongoing.