About 30 People Injured In Czech Republic After 2 Buses Collided - Ambulance Service

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:25 PM

About 30 people, including children, were injured on Wednesday as a result of two buses colliding in the south of the Czech Republic, the spokesperson of the ambulatory service said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) About 30 people, including children, were injured on Wednesday as a result of two buses colliding in the south of the Czech Republic, the spokesperson of the ambulatory service said.

"Two buses, one of which was carrying children, collided near Chodov.

Luckily, the buses were not traveling at a high speed and most of the injuries are minor. However, a medical helicopter has been dispatched and six ambulances are at the scene. More details on the injuries will follow," the spokesperson service said.

Police is investigating the cause of the accident.

