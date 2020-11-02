UrduPoint.com
About 30 People Join Riots Near Lyceum In French Nantes After Holidays - Reports

About 30 People Join Riots Near Lyceum in French Nantes After Holidays - Reports

After the termination of the school holidays, a lyceum situated in the western French city of Nantes faced riots, in which about 30 people participated, throwing various objects, including barriers and traffic cones, at the lyceum's teachers, France Bleu radio station reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) After the termination of the school holidays, a lyceum situated in the western French city of Nantes faced riots, in which about 30 people participated, throwing various objects, including barriers and traffic cones, at the lyceum's teachers, France Bleu radio station reported on Monday.

Over 12 million French students resumed classes after holidays on Monday. All educational institutions observed a minute of silence in the memory of history teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed on October 16.

According to the media outlet, the incident, which coincided with the commemoration day of the history teacher occurred at 09.45 a.m. (08:45 GMT). France Bleu said that about 30 people gathered near Gaspard Monge La Chauvinière lyceum in Nantes and started throwing different objects at the teachers, after which they tried to block the entrances to the lyceum.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The police were able to detain an 18-year-old man, who has since been placed in custody. The media noted that two bottles of acid and a bag with flammable liquid were found not far from the lyceum.

On October 16, France was rocked by the beheading of Paty in the outskirts of Paris. The teacher had shown cartoons of Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students as part of a freedom of speech discussion, prompting outrage among some of Muslim parents. His killer was shot dead by police the same day.

