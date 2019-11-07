UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 30 People Killed In Attack On Mining Company's Convoy In E. Burkina Faso - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

About 30 People Killed in Attack on Mining Company's Convoy in E. Burkina Faso - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) About 30 people were killed and multiple people have been injured in an attack on a convoy belonging to the Semafo mining company in eastern Burkina Faso, Lefaso news outlet reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian gold producer said its convoy, comprising five buses that were transporting the company's employees, contractors and suppliers, came under attack on a road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the country's Est region.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Company Road Fada Burkina Faso SITE Gold

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

2 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

2 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.