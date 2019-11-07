(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) About 30 people were killed and multiple people have been injured in an attack on a convoy belonging to the Semafo mining company in eastern Burkina Faso, Lefaso news outlet reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian gold producer said its convoy, comprising five buses that were transporting the company's employees, contractors and suppliers, came under attack on a road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the country's Est region.