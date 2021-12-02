About 30 Russian Businessmen to Visit Argentina Next Week - Presidential Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) About 30 Russian businessmen will visit Argentina next week and will meet with President Alberto Fernandez, Argentine presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini told Sputnik.

"Next week we will be hosting a delegation of Russian entrepreneurs," she said, adding that the visit is scheduled for December 6-11.

Nicolini said the delegation members will meet with President Fernandez, the governor of the country's largest province, Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti.

"We are organizing various meetings to discuss various investments," she said, adding that she meant transport, energy industry, healthcare and other spheres.