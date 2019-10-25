About 300 Additional Russian Military Police Arrive in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Some 300 Russian military police personnel have arrived in Syria to help pullout Kurdish militia from the border with Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"About 300 military police personnel from a unit stationed in the Chechen Republic, have arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic to perform special tasks...," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, they "will begin to carry out tasks to assist in ensuring the safety of the population and maintaining law and order, patrolling the designated areas, as well as assisting in the withdrawal of units of the Kurdish self-defense units and their armaments to the distance of 30 kilometers [18.6 miles] from the Syrian-Turkish border."

On Thursday, a Russian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik that, in light of new tasks, another 276 Russian military police and 33 pieces of military equipment would be sent to Syria.