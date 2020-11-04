About 300 Ballots Left to Be Counted in US State of Wisconsin - Chief Election Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) About 300 ballots remain to be counted in the battleground US state of Wisconsin in order to declare an unofficial winner of the presidential election, Wisconsin's chief election official Meagan Wolfe said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Every single one of those jurisdictions has submitted their unofficial results, except for one tiny township of less than 300 voters," Wolfe said. "They are working to get their ballots finished and counted and posted as we speak."

Wolfe said the winner in the US presidential election will not be declared officially until the state results undergo certification, which will take place on December 1.

"Up until that point... any of those predictions that you are hearing are predictions by the media and other groups based on unofficial results," she said.

Wisconsin carries 10 electoral votes of the minimum 270 electoral votes required for a candidate to win the presidency.

Biden has so far gained the support of 238 electoral votes, while his Trump has acquired 213 electoral votes, according to media reports.