UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 300 Ballots Left To Be Counted In US State Of Wisconsin - Chief Election Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

About 300 Ballots Left to Be Counted in US State of Wisconsin - Chief Election Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) About 300 ballots remain to be counted in the battleground US state of Wisconsin in order to declare an unofficial winner of the presidential election, Wisconsin's chief election official Meagan Wolfe said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Every single one of those jurisdictions has submitted their unofficial results, except for one tiny township of less than 300 voters," Wolfe said. "They are working to get their ballots finished and counted and posted as we speak."

Wolfe said the winner in the US presidential election will not be declared officially until the state results undergo certification, which will take place on December 1.

"Up until that point... any of those predictions that you are hearing are predictions by the media and other groups based on unofficial results," she said.

Wisconsin carries 10 electoral votes of the minimum 270 electoral votes required for a candidate to win the presidency.

Biden has so far gained the support of 238 electoral votes, while his Trump has acquired 213 electoral votes, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Trump December Media

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

38 minutes ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

38 minutes ago

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

1 hour ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

1 hour ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.