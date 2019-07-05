About 300 People Evacuated From Commercial Building in Seoul Due to Fire - Reports

Approximately 300 people were evacuated on Friday from a commercial building located in the western part of the South Korean capital city of Seoul due to a blaze, local media reported, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Approximately 300 people were evacuated on Friday from a commercial building located in the western part of the South Korean capital city of Seoul due to a blaze, local media reported, citing authorities.

The fire in the 11-story building started at about 6 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), according to the Yonhap news agency. The blaze was put out in 20 minutes, with no victims reported.

The reasons behind the fire are reportedly being investigated. The authorities believe that the blaze had started in an outdoor air conditioning unit.