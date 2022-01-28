UrduPoint.com

About 300 People Riot Outside Police Station In Southwestern Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

About 300 People Riot Outside Police Station in Southwestern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A group of about 300 young people rioted in Japan's southwestern city of Okinawa, pelting a police station with raw eggs, firecrackers and stones following reports that an officer hit a teenager in the face with a baton, media reported on Friday.

According to the local newspaper Okinawa Times, the city police on Thursday received  complaints about motorcyclists driving at an excessive speed and making noise. Eyewitnesses reportedly said that the police had detained a 17-year-old young man riding a motorcycle from a convenience store to his home. However, the man appeared to have nothing to do with the group.

The man later told his friends that he had been hit in the face with a baton by a policeman and had temporarily lost his eyesight, the outlet reported.

News about the incident quickly spread on social media, prompting hundreds of young people to gather on Thursday night outside a police station and calling for the policeman to be held accountable. The group reportedly threw raw eggs, stones, and firecrackers at the station, breaking the entrance windows. Some of them also hit parked cars with sticks.

Footage shared by local media shows police officers lining up outside the station with shields and trying to protect glass doors and windows from projectiles.

According to the newspaper, the crowd dispersed at around 4:30 a.m. local time on Friday (19:30 GMT on Thursday).

No injuries have been reported. The Okinawan police have not officially commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Young Man Japan Media From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Muhammad Rizwan surpasses Babar Azam in ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Rizwan surpasses Babar Azam in opening match Â 

1 minute ago
 Secretary-General Receives Djiboutiâ€™s Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Djiboutiâ€™s Permanent Representative to the OIC

6 minutes ago
 Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan's Kec ..

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan's Kech district

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

2 hours ago
 COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>