About 300 Protesters Detained on Sunday in Minsk Region - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

About 300 protesters were detained on November 1 in Minsk and Minsk region during unauthorized rallies, the press service of the Interior Ministry said Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) About 300 protesters were detained on November 1 in Minsk and Minsk region during unauthorized rallies, the press service of the Interior Ministry said Monday.

"Yesterday, on November 1, 13 protests were registered in the country.

Because of breaching the law on mass events in Minsk and Minsk district, about 300 people were detained," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

Participants in one of the Minsk protests were violent in their response to the police and had an improvised explosive device, the ministry said.

