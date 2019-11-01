UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 300 Russian Soldiers, 20 Armored Vehicles Brought To Northern Syria For Patrolling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:00 AM

About 300 Russian Soldiers, 20 Armored Vehicles Brought to Northern Syria for Patrolling

KOBANI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Some 300 Russian soldiers and 20 armored vehicles were delivered to northern Syria, where the Russian military police is patrolling border areas together with Turkey, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The Russian military will pass through at least 10 settlements located in the area per day. The patrol covers about 150 kilometers (93 miles) in five hours and has to report at every control point.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum. According to the agreement, comprising 10 clauses, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, whom Ankara views as terrorists, from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border within 150 hours, and Ankara and Moscow have started joint patrols.

On Sunday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced the complete withdrawal of troops from the border area in accordance with the memorandum.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vehicles Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 L ..

12 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2019 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

10 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

11 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.