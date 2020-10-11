About 3,000 People in Minsk Held Administratively Liable for Participating in Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) A total of about 3,000 people have been subjected to administrative proceedings in the Belarusian capital since the beginning of mass protests in August, Oleg Lavrukhin, the prosecutor of the city of Minsk, said on Sunday.

"We can say that today about 3,000 people have already been brought to justice in the city of Minsk alone for this entire period [since August 9] ...

Of these, two-thirds are arrests, and the rest ” more than a 1,000 people ” are fines under Article 23.34 [violation of the organization or holding of mass events]," Lavrukhin said in an interview with the CTV broadcaster.

Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition refuses to concede the defeat, insisting that its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won.