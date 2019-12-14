About 3,000 People Rally in Stockholm Against Mass Layoff of Medical Staff - Reports

About 3,000 people rallied in the capital of Stockholm to protest the decision of the city's hospitals to cut hundreds of jobs amid a growing budget deficit, Swedish media reported on Saturday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) About 3,000 people rallied in the capital of Stockholm to protest the decision of the city's hospitals to cut hundreds of jobs amid a growing budget deficit, Swedish media reported on Saturday.

According to the Swedish Dagens Nyheter newspaper, the protesters gathered in the city center near the building of the country's government.

"Due to the layoff in hospitals, patients will suffer considerably, we need to unite and demonstrate that medical workers are unhappy with the current situation," one of the protesters said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to The Local digital news portal, on November 25, two hospitals in Stockholm announced its plans to carry out a mass layoff of medical workers. The decision was made a few weeks after one of the city's major hospitals said it would cut about 600 jobs. In addition, the hospitals will need to take measures to significantly cut their expenses.