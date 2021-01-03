About 30,000 Emergency Care Workers in Netherlands to Receive Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) About 30,000 workers of the Dutch Network for Emergency Care (LNAZ) will be the first ones in the Netherlands to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport said on Saturday.

"The National Network for Emergency Care (LNAZ) will soon unveil an action plan to vaccinate nurses and physicians in intensive care, emergency, and COVID-19 wards. Approximately 30,000 emergency care workers will be offered the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine," the ministry said in a statement.

The first phase of mass vaccination in the Netherlands is expected to start on January 8. Medical workers and nursing home carers will be among the first ones to receive the vaccine.