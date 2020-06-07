UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 30,000 People Rallying In Chicago To Support Black Lives Matter Movement - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Some 30,000 people on Saturday have taken to the streets in Chicago to protest against police brutality and racism and voice the need for police reform in the United States in light of George Floyd's death, media reported.

The city authorities have limited access to the Loop, the city's central business district, and raised most Chicago river bridges amid rallies.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper, groups of political activists and protesters gathered on Saturday near West Side Park before heading north on Ashland Avenue and marching through West Town. People are chanting anti-racism slogans calling for justice and the end of police violence.

Hundreds of protesters took a knee near the 14th district police station with some of them chanting "silent cops are guilty, too," CBS Chicago reported.

The demonstrations are held in a peaceful manner, media said.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

