About 300,000 People To Be Evacuated In India Over Approaching Cyclone Vayu - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:59 PM

About 300,000 People to Be Evacuated in India Over Approaching Cyclone Vayu - Reports

The authorities of the western Indian state of Gujarat are going to evacuate about 300,000 people from coastal areas over approaching powerful cyclone Vayu, local media reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The authorities of the western Indian state of Gujarat are going to evacuate about 300,000 people from coastal areas over approaching powerful cyclone Vayu, local media reported on Tuesday.

The evacuation is going to kick off early on Wednesday, the Hindu newspaper reported, citing local authorities.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclone Vayu emerged in the Arabian Sea and is quickly moving to the western coast of India. Its wind speed reaches 135 kilometers per hour (about 84 miles per hour), and Indian meteorologists expect heavy rainfalls in the areas that will be hit by the cyclone.

India has already put its navy as well as emergency services of Gujarat and other neighboring states on high alert.

In early May, cyclone Fani hit the eastern coastal state of Odisha, killing over 60 people.

