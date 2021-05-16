About 3,100 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip at Israel, 450 Fell Before Crossing Border - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) About 1,300 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel so far, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday, adding that 450 of them fell before crossing the border.

"As of 7 p.m.

[16:00 GMT], some 3,100 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, including some 450 failed launches that fell in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli military added that about 1,210 rockets were intercepted by Israel's air defense system Iron Dome.