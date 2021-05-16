UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 3,100 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip At Israel, 450 Fell Before Crossing Border - IDF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

About 3,100 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip at Israel, 450 Fell Before Crossing Border - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) About 1,300 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel so far, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday, adding that 450 of them fell before crossing the border.

"As of 7 p.m.

[16:00 GMT], some 3,100 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, including some 450 failed launches that fell in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli military added that about 1,210 rockets were intercepted by Israel's air defense system Iron Dome.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Border Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

46 minutes ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

3 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

3 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

4 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.