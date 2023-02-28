UrduPoint.com

About 350 Ukrainian Military Eliminated In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

About 350 Ukrainian Military Eliminated in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kiev has lost about 350 military on the Donetsk direction and nine pieces of equipment, including the US M777 howitzer over past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On the Donetsk direction ...

some 350 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a D-20 and two D-30 howitzers were eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

On the Kupyansk direction, up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers and two vehicles were destroyed, the ministry added.

On the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Kiev lost up to 120 military and four armored combat vehicles, the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Kupyansk Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting fe ..

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender eq ..

9 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

54 minutes ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

54 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

54 minutes ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in attempted murder case

Imran Khan secures bail in attempted murder case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.