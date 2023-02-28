About 350 Ukrainian Military Eliminated in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kiev has lost about 350 military on the Donetsk direction and nine pieces of equipment, including the US M777 howitzer over past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On the Donetsk direction ...

some 350 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a D-20 and two D-30 howitzers were eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

On the Kupyansk direction, up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers and two vehicles were destroyed, the ministry added.

On the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Kiev lost up to 120 military and four armored combat vehicles, the statement read.