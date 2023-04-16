About 35,000 Taking Part in Anti-Government Rally in Prague - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) An estimated 30,000 to 35,000 people are taking part in an anti-government rally in central Prague on Sunday, Czech news portal Idnes reported, citing rally organizers, the recently formed PRO party.

The rally, called "Czech Republic Against Poverty," started at 2 p.m. (12:00 GMT) on Prague's Wenceslas Square, the report said.

The aim of the action is to draw the government's attention to the worsening cost-of-living crisis as households suffer from rising prices on energy, food, fuel and services, the party said.

Representatives of some parliamentary and non-governmental opposition parties, as well as experts in economics, law, and foreign policy are expected to address the rally. The keynote speaker will be PRO leader Jindrich Rajchl.

During the demonstration, everyone will be able to sign a petition to the government calling on ministers to develop strong and effective measures to improve the well-being of the population.

The PRO party has earlier announced plans to march to government buildings and blockade them at the end of the rally, prompting Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan to say Saturday that police were ready to take all measures to maintain public order and protect state institutions if protesters violate the law.

The minister also said that the actions taken by a group of several dozen people at the end of the previous rally organized by PRO on March 11 were unacceptable. At the time, protesters attempted to storm the National Museum adjacent to Wenceslas Square in order to tear from its facade a large Ukrainian flag raised as a symbol of Czech support for the country. During the incident, three police officers were wounded and 20 protesters were taken into custody.

This time, rally organizers asked the participants not to bring any Russian or Ukrainian flags.