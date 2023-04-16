UrduPoint.com

About 35,000 Taking Part In Anti-Government Rally In Prague - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

About 35,000 Taking Part in Anti-Government Rally in Prague - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) An estimated 30,000 to 35,000 people are taking part in an anti-government rally in central Prague on Sunday, Czech news portal Idnes reported, citing rally organizers, the recently formed PRO party.

The rally, called "Czech Republic Against Poverty," started at 2 p.m. (12:00 GMT) on Prague's Wenceslas Square, the report said.

The aim of the action is to draw the government's attention to the worsening cost-of-living crisis as households suffer from rising prices on energy, food, fuel and services, the party said.

Representatives of some parliamentary and non-governmental opposition parties, as well as experts in economics, law, and foreign policy are expected to address the rally. The keynote speaker will be PRO leader Jindrich Rajchl.

During the demonstration, everyone will be able to sign a petition to the government calling on ministers to develop strong and effective measures to improve the well-being of the population.

The PRO party has earlier announced plans to march to government buildings and blockade them at the end of the rally, prompting Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan to say Saturday that police were ready to take all measures to maintain public order and protect state institutions if protesters violate the law.

The minister also said that the actions taken by a group of several dozen people at the end of the previous rally organized by PRO on March 11 were unacceptable. At the time, protesters attempted to storm the National Museum adjacent to Wenceslas Square in order to tear from its facade a large Ukrainian flag raised as a symbol of Czech support for the country. During the incident, three police officers were wounded and 20 protesters were taken into custody.

This time, rally organizers asked the participants not to bring any Russian or Ukrainian flags.

Related Topics

Storm Police Russia Interior Minister Prague Czech Republic March Sunday All From Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

2 hours ago
 UAE is among largest international investors in Br ..

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

2 hours ago
 ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

3 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.