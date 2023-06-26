About 36% of US Citizens Want Neither Trump Nor Biden as Presidential Candidate - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) A record share of US citizens ” 36% ” view neither incumbent President Joe Biden nor his predecessor, Donald Trump, favorably as presidential candidates for the 2024 election, a CNN/SSRS poll, released on June 20, has shown.

The survey also found that 33% of those sampled viewed Trump as a presidential candidate favorably, and 32% Biden.

The survey was conducted from June 13-17 among 1,350 US adults via web and phone on the SSRS Opinion Panel. The margin of error stands at 3.4 at the 95% confidence level.

Biden announced his intention to run for a second term in April 2023,, and Trump announced his campaign in November 2022.